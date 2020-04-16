Four new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 46

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Thursday that there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total to 46 positive cases. The county executive reports that 22 people have recovered from COVID-19 and that there are 1,168 negative cases.

The individuals are in their 50s, 60s, 80s, and one is in their late teens. Two are believed to be related to travel. Two are still under investigation by the county health department.

Two of the cases are located in zone 1 and the other two are located in zone 2.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.

You can watch the full live replay of Thursday’s news conference below: