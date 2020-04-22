Four new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 62

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Wednesday that there are four new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total number of lab confirmed positive cases to 62.

There are also three probable cases, which would bring the total to 65.

35 of the 62 lab confirmed positive cases are reported as recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 27.

The individuals listed as new cases today are as follows; one is in their 20s, two are in their 40s and one is in their 50s.

There are 1,351 negative tests reported.

Three of the new cases are in zone one and one is in zone four.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.