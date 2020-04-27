Four new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; second death reported

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Monday, April 27th that there are four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and a second death reported in Erie County.

This brings the total number of cases in Erie County to 82 positive confirmed cases. The county executive reported that there are 1,621 negative cases.

She also reported that there are 53 recovered cases, leaving 29 active cases as of Monday.

One of the new cases is an individual in their 20s, two are in their 30s, and one is in their 40s. All four new cases reside in zone one.

The county executive also reported a second death in Erie County. The individual was a female in her 70s and was hospitalized at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Crawford County is reporting nine positive cases. McKean County is reporting five positive cases. Warren County is reporting one positive case.

Chautauqua County is reporting 31 cases with three deaths. Ashtabula County is reporting 110 cases with 11 deaths.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.

You can watch a full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from April 27, 2020 below: