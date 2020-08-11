Four students at Gannon University test positive for COVID-19

Four students at Gannon University are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

This comes after students gear up for the first day of classes online and in person.

Classes started today for students at the university. Some students we spoke to told us that this really isn’t shocking.

Some students say that it was only a matter of time.

“We plan to in Erie test about 300 students every three weeks to get a sense of what the disease prevalence is,” said Doug Oath, Gannon University Communications.

All four students who tested positive at Gannon were asymptomatic at the time. Two of the students were from the region and the other two were from out of state.

“COVID is in the community. It’s all across the country it would be foolish of us to think it wouldn’t arrive at our campus at some point. We have planned and prepared for that,” said Oath.

The four students that tested positive are currently in isolation at an on-campus residence hall.

The university has tested more than 1,000 students including athletes, resident assistants and students who have returned from COVID-19 hot spots.

“I am happy they are testing us and stuff so now we know who has it and they’re isolated so it’s pretty safe,” said Miah White, Freshman at Gannon University.

University officials said that they are one of only a few schools using rapid testing which provides results within 24 hours.

Another student told us that while it’s not shocking that people are testing positive for the virus, the university is doing what they can to keep students safe.

“The university is really taking a safety measure with the whole coronavirus thing. I just hope those students stay safe,” said Davie Mordan, Sophomore at Gannon University.

Two students at Gannon’s Ruskin Florida campus have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Students that are returning to classes are asked to check their symptoms daily through an app which will ask a series of health questions.