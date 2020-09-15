Fourteen staff members at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown tested positive for COVID-19

Fourteen staff members at the Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown have tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials said that all of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and are currently not working at this time.

Contact tracing is being done to determine whether any residents were exposed to the staff members.

Care center administrator Tony Moyer said that they have been following CDC guidelines and are fully prepared to work through this.

Plans are now in place to supplement care center staff as needed.