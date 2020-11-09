Fred’s Furniture sees impact from COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 is continuing to be felt from hospitals all the way to even furniture stores.

For the past 45 years, Fred’s Furniture has always had a full inventory list.

The COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus checks have changed this however. From the store seeing a spike in sales, to now where the store is having trouble getting furniture in.

The owner said that they have faced many issues with manufacturers not having items in stock due to labor issues.

“Some people don’t want to go back to work because they were making more money on unemployment than they were working so they’d rather not work,” said Fred Barbato, Owner of Fred’s Furniture.

Barbato believes that they will be back to normal come next Summer.