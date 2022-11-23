With plenty of family gatherings this Thanksgiving, many people are making sure they’re safe at the Thanksgiving table.

Testing for COVID-19 is underway in several locations around Pennsylvania; one of those being held at a former residence hall at the PennWest Edinboro campus.

Seven testing teams were dispatched to different areas around the state. Those doing the tests say they have seen positive cases when it comes to the flu and COVID-19.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in Erie County, testing at PennWest Edinboro’s Dearborn Hall is available Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31, 2023.

Testing is free and open to anyone age 2 and older on a first come, first served basis. PCR tests are only available to ages 3 and older.

If a patient tests positive, they are given treatment options on what to do and given information on what precautions to take.

“Covid is not gone, covid is still here. We are in the middle of the flu season and the synergy is never good, so we want to keep the community safe,” said Aicho Monoyajo, RN, team leader.

People were also given a test they can do from home.

Today’s clinic was sponsored by the state Department of Health. Click here for a list of other COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.