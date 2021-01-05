Free COVID-19 testing available at Crawford County Fairgrounds this week

Free COVID-19 testing is underway at the Crawford County Fairgrounds this week.

The Crawford County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety teamed up with AMI, a contractor for COVID-19 testing.

Up to 450 patients can be tested each day on a first come, first serve basis. Testing will be available through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“It is extremely important to the community to be tested, that way they can quarantine if need be and follow all CDC guidelines,” said Annette Steinhaus, strike team, AMI.

You are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 if you plan on receiving a test, and no appointment is necessary.