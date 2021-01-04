Free COVID-19 testing is underway at the Crawford County Fairgrounds this week.

This comes as cases continue to spike in Crawford County. Here is more information on the new testing site.

It is the first day of the free testing here at the fairgrounds. That is with the help from the Crawford County Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety.

Free COVID-19 testing is rolling out at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

“It’s extremely important to the community to be tested and that way they can quarantine need be and follow all of the CDC guidelines,” said Annette Steinhaus, Strike Team AMI.

The Crawford County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety teamed up with AMI, a contractor for COVID-19 testing.

More than 60 people are being tested at the fairgrounds on Monday. Up to 450 patients can be tested each day on a first come first serve basis.

the procedure is quick as patients are asked to have their mask on and bring photo identification.

“Once they get swabbed, they’ll verify all of their information with them. One of our swabbers will come up to their vehicle. It’s a little uncomfortable for some,” said Steinhaus.

It’s important to know that this test does not show the new COVID-19 strain, but it can identify if the virus is active.

Those getting tested said that this is a simple way for the community to do their part and keep everyone safe during a time of uncertainty.

“This is something we should take advantage of. One way or another just say hey do I have it or I don’t have it, but it’s a way to move forward and take proper precaution,” said Lawrence Robinson, Crawford County Resident.

Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVId-19 if they plan on receiving a test and no appointment is necessary.

The testing site will be open daily until Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients that do receive a test are expected to get their results back in five to seven days.

Another way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Crawford County and throughout the commonwealth.