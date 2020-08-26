Front line workers at Meadville Medical Center receive support and Thanks from local business and national shoe company

Front line workers at Meadville Medical Center got a show of support and a thank you from a local business and a national shoe company.

The Woolen Mill on Chestnut Street in Meadville presented 77 pairs of shoes to female healthcare workers.

These women are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic working in the emergency room, the intensive care unit and elsewhere at Meadville Medical Center.

The Charleston Shoe Company has donated thousands of shoes to healthcare workers in dozens of hospitals across the country.

Store owner Sue Wycoff and her staff were delighted to play the part of shoe fair today.

“A lot of them go to urban hospitals so we are delighted that her in North West PA that we’re able to do something for our workers as well. It’s just our way of saying how grateful we are, how thankful we are to have such a great facility and dedicated workers here,” said Sue Wycoff, Co-Owner of the Woolen Mill.

The Charleston Shoe Company is offering shoes apart of it’s healthcare heroes campaign.