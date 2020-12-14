Frontline Worker Support Fund started

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 26: Jodie Prescott, a nurse, treats a patient in the trauma surgery ICU at Harborview Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic continued their work on the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

With the increase in COVID cases in Warren County, the healthcare system has been strained and in response the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry as well as the Community Foundation and the Warren Lions Club, in conjunction with the Warren County Commissioners, has put together a program to facilitate community support for frontline workers.

The program involves weekly deliveries of snacks, drinks, and personal care items to multiple institutions that are caring for vulnerable populations or populations already affected by the Coronavirus.

“I think this is a fantastic idea. As Covid cases increase throughout the community, I don’t think there is a single employee who has not been impacted professionally and personally,” said Ken Schonbachler, CEO of the Rouse. “We try to support our staff as much as possible, but I’m sure seeing they have this support from the community will have a significant impact on their morale.”

Nursing staff and doctors at the hospital, nursing homes as well as the support staff in our healthcare institutions have been in working 12 and 16-hour shifts with overtime due to staff shortages as a result of either positive Covid tests or following quarantine protocols due to exposure.

These frontline workers are going above and beyond to keep their clients safe and as a result, have little time for other things such as food prep and personal care.

“I am so proud of the resilience and the dedication of those on the front lines in all healthcare facilities working so hard to take care of those who are compromised or touched by COVID,” said Commissioner Tricia Durbin, “I also have faith in the dedication and giving hearts of those in our community who will help this plan succeed due to their gifts.”

The program, to be called the “Frontline Workers Support Fund”, will start with a roughly $2500 a week budget, with seed money to be provided by the Community Foundation.

Food and supplies, such as granola bars, chips, breakfast snacks, coffee, water, deodorant, shampoo, and other items will be purchased and stored by the WCCBI, to be distributed weekly by Lions Club volunteers to our healthcare organizations.

This will continue through December and January as the healthcare workers continue to address the pandemic through the peak in this winter’s flu season.

“The Community Foundation is pleased to help support our frontline health care workers. This has been such a challenging year for them and we owe them such a debt of gratitude for their dedicated service, ” noted John Lasher, Executive Director of the Foundation.

204 Fourth Avenue, Warren, PA 16365 | Phone: (814) 728-3400 | Email: info@warren-county.net

To raise money to support the effort, the WCCBI has provided a PayPal donation button on its homepage (at wccbi.org) so that citizens looking to support our healthcare workers can make a donation.

Interested individuals can also donate by sending checks payable to the WCDA to 308 Market Street, Warren PA 16365. The WCDA is a certified 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Your charitable contribution could potentially be tax deductible!

Jim Decker, President of the WCCBI was looking forward to seeing the program get underway saying, “We are excited to partner with the Community Foundation and Warren County Commissioners and residents of Warren County in helping those who are helping those of us in need, sacrificing their personal time and willingly putting themselves in harms way on our behalf. We greatly appreciate and applaud the generosity of our community in joining with us in providing the funds necessary to allow us to extend this thank you to all our local caregiver heroes.”

Commissioner Jeff Eggleston stated, “In our regular calls to these organizations we saw a clear need for support as the system has become stretched. I am grateful these organizations have come together to increase support for the vital staff on the front lines of the pandemic.”

The organizers expect the supporting materials to start reaching the frontline workers within the next week, before the Christmas Holiday.

For questions concerning this campaign, please contact a WCCBI staff member at 814-723-3050. To volunteer, please contact Jeff Eggleston via phone at 814-584-2203 or email ejeff@warrencounty.net.