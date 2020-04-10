Frustrations on the rise for self-employed workers during pandemic

As unemployment numbers continue to increase, another group of workers’ frustrations are running high.

Not only are questions rising about when unemployment claims will go through, but what do you do if you are self-employed?

Self-employed workers around the commonwealth are currently on standby when it comes to getting unemployment benefits. This is causing many to question what the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is doing about this.

“I don’t know why I’m not eligible to receive these programs that any other person can. Yes, I pay taxes and when I pay my taxes and my husband does his, there is a Schedule C every year for my business. I have an accountant that does that for me. I should be just as eligible for these programs as everyone else. But, I’m not.” said Kelly Giewont, the owner of Kelly’s Sewing Corner.

While working to find a way to find some form of income, these business owners are still left with monthly bills.

“We only have four stylists total. You know, what is going to be the best thing for our business because we only make so much money. We don’t have employees, we don’t want to end up with a loan that we can’t pay back.” said Carlie Ditrich, owner of Fusion Hair Gallery.

According to the Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information and Analysis website, the Federal Cares Act will provide unemployment benefits to the self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers. However, local State Representative Bob Merski explained that the guidelines for that act have yet to be provided by the federal government in order to move forward.

“I think as self-employed people, we have to reach out to each other, call some of your colleagues, people you’ve worked with in the past. We are all trying to figure this out and don’t be afraid to work people in the past who might be in the same predicament because someone’s going to have an answer.” Ditrich said.

The state also wrote that, at this time, if you’re self-employed you should not file a claim through the existing online system or phone number if you are not currently eligible for unemployment benefits.