Gabe’s Discount Store is open to the public once again

Gabe’s Discount Store which is located in Summit Towne Center, is now open to the public again.

The store reopened last Thursday and will continue to be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gabe’s opened because the store carries cleaning appliances that people may need during the pandemic.

One local business owned said he is frustrated with larger franchises such as Gabe’s being allowed to open again while smaller businesses are suffering.

“I think a lot of the little stores should be open, for example my store. I’m not allowed to have anybody in there but you can go to Lowe’s,” said Jim Robertson, local business owner.

Though Gabe’s is a large store, staff members are limiting the number of shoppers entering the store and if a customer does not have a mask, they can purchase one for under two dollars.