Gannon & Mercyhurst to switch to remote instruction in midst of COVID-19

Gannon University and Mercyhurst University will both transition from in-person classes to remote instruction in the midst of the global situation with COVID-19.

Due to rapidly changing developments in the COVID-19 global situation, Mercyhurst University will transition from in-person classroom instruction to remote instruction, effective March 16-27. During this two-week pause in face-to-face teaching, the university will remain open. Residential students may continue to reside on campus. Residence halls, dining services, and other facilities will be open, although some may operate with different restrictions in place.

Gannon University will suspend face-to-face classes effective Monday, March 16, for the rest of the semester, according to their website. The university will have faculty and instructors available to provide students the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff to answer any questions about their classes. Classes will resume Monday, March 23, using an alternative delivery method.

