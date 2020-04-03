Gannon University student creates real-time COVID-19 tracker

One local university has created a real-time COVID-19 tracker.

Austin Detzel is a freshman at Gannon University and said while he is home, he discovered that different trackers for the virus seemed confusing. So, he wanted to create something easier to understand. The data used by Detzel is found through the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization and gets updated at midnight.

“I hope they can see just how fast its spreading, what social distancing can do to help prevent it. A new thing I just added to is that I have a graph, for example, that will show just how fast its rising and how much more cases there are from where there wasn’t social distancing to where there is.” Detzel said.

For a look at where to go to see this tracker, you can check it out by clicking here