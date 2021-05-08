Gannon University holds three separate in-person graduation ceremonies

Almost 800 students graduated from Gannon University.

Three separated ceremonies were held today for the graduates, masters, and doctoral students. The graduations took place at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Families of the graduates were also able to attend the in-person ceremony.

The President of Gannon University said that the students feel the atmosphere which is a step towards normalcy.

“You know it’s a fantastic day. Last year we were robbed of the opportunity and we came back and had only the students here for December commencements. We have the students here and families here as well,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University.

Tomorrow the class of 2020 will finally be able to celebrate their graduation after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.