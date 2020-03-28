Gannon University offers helping hand during pandemic with 3-D printed face shields

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gannon University officials are stepping up to help out.

Faculty and staff within the engineering department are joining together with a movement to create 3-D print face shields.

These shields will be donated to local health care facilities in response to the pandemic.

The effort has gathered generous support by many community partners.

“It is great to see the power of Gannon family rallying around each other and rallying around our community to make a difference. So I want to say from the bottom of my heart thank you so much for all that you are doing and all that you are contributing to this project,” said Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University.

These resources are provided to facilities for those first responders and workers that serve our community.