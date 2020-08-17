Gannon University sees COVID-19 mitigation efforts paying off with no new reports of COVID-19

Gannon University is reporting no new cases following the earlier report of four positive cases.

We headed down to Gannon University to get more on how mitigation efforts are going.

Gannon University officials said that they plan on testing about 300 students per week.

This will help the university to decrease the chances of the virus spreading on campus.

In recent weeks following the news of four students having testing for COVID-19 at Gannon University on the Erie campus, school officials are saying that students are embracing the new normal to meet the safety guidelines.

“It has been really heartening to see everybody is realizing that it’s special to be back and to stay back you have to do a certain amount of accommodations,” said Doug Oathout, Gannon University.

Students we spoke to said the experience has been quite the adjustment.

“Having to have to transition to a type of experience no one has ever really been through before, it’s been a challenge, but I think we’re trying to take it in stride,” said Corey Munro, Freshman at Gannon University.

Alongside having to take a self-temperature, masking has not been an issue.

“You look around and everybody is wearing a mask, walking around campus, the dorm rooms. The only time they are really off is when you in your dorm room with roommates and that’s kind of the little bubble concept they’re trying to come up with,” said Munro.

Zoe Stebbins, another freshman at Gannon University, said that her parents came up to campus the other day and were really impressed with how everyone was wearing a mask even outdoors.

The Director of ECHD Melissa Lyon said that it is not surprising to see that some students have contracted the COVID-19 virus, however she believes that universities are doing the best to their ability to contain the spread of the virus.

“There is the potential for cases to increase on universities, however there are plans. If they are followed to the way they have described them and put them into place, we should not see as much of that as we predict,” said Melissa Lyon, Erie County Department of Health.

Of the students who tested positive for the Coronavirus, one is out of isolation and the other three are expected to be out of isolation mid-week.