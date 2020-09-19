Gannon University sees recent increase of COVID-19 cases on campus

While the county and state haven’t seen a post labor spike in COVID-19, Gannon University is dealing with an increase of cases on their campus.

According to the University, there has been an uptick in the last week with eleven students testing positive for COVID-19.

This comes after the school dealt with 11 cases earlier in the semester. This puts their total number of cases at 22.

The students who have tested positive are currently in isolation, while another 71 students are currently in quarantine after being in close contact with the positive cases.