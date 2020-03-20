Garth Brooks to livestream concert for those stuck at home

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, Garth Brooks performs during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Like an ill-fated romance in a country song, Garth Brooks and Dublin just weren’t meant to be. Promoters say five Irish concerts by the country music star have been canceled after a battle between venue owners and local residents. More than 400,000 tickets had been sold for the gigs, due to start at Croke Park stadium on July 25. The stint had been billed as a “Comeback Special” for the 52-year-old superstar after more than a decade of semi-retirement. Brooks was originally scheduled to play two shows, and when the number was increased to cope with demand, some residents complained. City authorities gave permission for three concerts, but promoter Peter Aiken said Tuesday that attempts to reach agreement on the final two had failed and “no concerts will take place.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Garth Brooks is helping country fans cope with the current coronavirus crisis by livestreaming an acoustic set next week.

The country star is one of a number of musicians taking to social media to livestream concerts for their fans as more festivals and concerts are canceled or postponed due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Brooks said the half-hour set may feature his wife, Trisha Yearwood as a special guest.

“We’ll see if we can’t maybe talk the queen into showering up, and makeup and all of that stuff,” Brooks said.

Fans can request songs on his Facebook page.

The concert will take place during his Facebook Live show “Inside Studio G” on Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. CST.

