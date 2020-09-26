Gateway Tour and Latino Connection team up to distribute free masks and hand sanitizers to Erie residents

One organization is touring across the commonwealth to ensure the health of residents.

Gateway Tour and Latino Connection are teaming up to help those in need.

Gateway Health Plan’s Whole Care Tour is distributing free masks and hand sanitizers to Erie residents.

The tour is expected to engage community members on various aspects of health including nutrition and physical needs.

“Many people are searching for opportunities and outlets to keep themselves not high anxiety and stress free, so we’re offering resources,” said Ashleigh Abiles, Product Manager for Latino Connection.

The next stop will take place on Monday at the Erie City Mission.