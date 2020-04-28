General McLane high school seniors going into the education field serve as virtual tutors for younger students

High school seniors have their eyes set on wrapping up the school year, but before some get their diploma they are looking to help younger students.

The General McLane School District is having seniors who are looking to go into the education field help students who are mainly in grades one through three.

They will work with them virtually to help with school work and anything they are struggling with when it comes to online learning, giving children an extra chance to ask questions and also a new buddy.

“These kids have already been in the schools and these kids know them. In fact, we have already had special requests,” said Daniel Kane, M.Ed, Transition Coordinator, General McLane School District.

The seniors will work with the students they are assigned through the remainder of the school year.