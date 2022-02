The General McLane School District has joined the growing list of local school districts dropping their mask mandate.

The school board voted 9-0 to make mask wearing optional.

The policy change goes into effect on Feb. 28 for all General McLane employees, staff and students.

However, due to federal rules, masks still will be mandatory on school buses.