General McLane School District to use March 13th flex day to practice for possible pandemic

General McLane School District has announced it will use its March Flexible Instruction Day (FID) to practice for a possible pandemic.

The district closed schools on February 27th due to winter weather conditions and is taking the opportunity to used the newly created FID day to practice for a possible pandemic as coronavirus continues to spread.

“Although we were approved for Flexible Instruction Days (FID) this year, we had determined that any snow days would be made up by coming in on a snow make-up day, if possible. However, given the recent call to prepare for a possible pandemic, we decided the February snow day would offer a good opportunity to ‘practice’ a Flexible Instruction Day,” said Superintendent Richard Scaletta, General McLane School District.

Students and teachers were originally scheduled to have March 13th off of school, with the exception of any winter weather or other circumstances causing classes to be made up.

“Given that the Center for Disease Control has asked that schools prepare, plan and practice contingency plans in the event the coronavirus pandemic shuts down schools, we have decided to conduct our snow make-up day on March 13 in the form of a FID,” said Superintendent Scaletta.