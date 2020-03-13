Breaking News
General McLane School District using the day to clean schools

Students didn’t show up for school today at one local district, but the janitors were hard at work.

General McLane School District is using the day to clean its schools.

Janitors sprayed down tables, chairs, door knobs, anything people touch.

Students are not at the schools because the district is using one of its flexible instruction days.

The superintendent says it is a good opportunity to prepare for a possible pandemic.

Students are learning from home, some doing online work. Others were sent home with work packets.

