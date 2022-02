The Erie County Department of Health is offering two rapid COVID-19 testing clinics this week.

The first clinic is taking place Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

In McKean, the Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church is holding a testing clinic from 3 to 6 p.m.

No insurance is needed for the testing.