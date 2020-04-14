Giant Eagle implements one-way grocery aisles, limits number of customers allowed in stores

TribLIVE— Be sure to follow the traffic patterns the next time you’re in Giant Eagle.

In an effort to step up the company’s fight to slow the spread of coronavirus, the super market chain is implementing one-way aisles.

One-way signs will be added to the floors of each aisle to direct shoppers and help everyone maintain social distance, according to the company website.

It will also further limit the number of customers in a store at one time.

The company said personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves were given to all team members.

Giant Eagle changed its store hours mid-March because of the pandemic.

Plastic dividers were also installed at its checkouts that month as a safety precaution.