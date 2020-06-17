1  of  3
Breaking News
State Police searching for suspect who reportedly stole Chevy Silverado at gunpoint in Edinboro Department of Health: 335 new positives of COVID-19 brings total to near 80,000 Six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total stands at 478 positives

Girard Borough Council votes to go green and defy state orders

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The borough of Girard Council voted to defy state orders and enter into the green phase.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stated today that they don’t have the power to override the state during the emergency order.

If a business is not following the yellow phase guidelines, they could potentially lose their insurance.

Al Nobel with the Girard Borough Council stated that the majority of senators and representatives said that the disaster order is over, so it would not be up to Governor Wolf to make that decision.

“What this is, is a statement and a red flag for the governor that he is killing small communities like Girard. We have already lost a couple of businesses. We have people hurting to pay their bills. It’s time to open back up,” said Al Nobel from the Girard Borough Council.

Nobel said it is up to the businesses if they want to open or not and that it is their responsibility to seek out liabilities with their lawyers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar