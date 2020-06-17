Girard Borough Council votes to go green and defy state orders

The borough of Girard Council voted to defy state orders and enter into the green phase.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stated today that they don’t have the power to override the state during the emergency order.

If a business is not following the yellow phase guidelines, they could potentially lose their insurance.

Al Nobel with the Girard Borough Council stated that the majority of senators and representatives said that the disaster order is over, so it would not be up to Governor Wolf to make that decision.

“What this is, is a statement and a red flag for the governor that he is killing small communities like Girard. We have already lost a couple of businesses. We have people hurting to pay their bills. It’s time to open back up,” said Al Nobel from the Girard Borough Council.

Nobel said it is up to the businesses if they want to open or not and that it is their responsibility to seek out liabilities with their lawyers.