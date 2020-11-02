Girard High School and Rice Avenue Middle School go virtual after positive COVID-19 results

Another area school has fallen victim to COVID-19 and has decided to shutdown for the remainder of the week.

The Girard School District notified parents that both Rice Avenue Middle School and Girard High School will go virtual from November 3rd through the 6th.

The school district cited that both a student and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district released the following statement:

“The health, safety and well-being of our school community is the first priority of the Girard School District. Therefore, we are notifying you that our administration has been informed that a middle school student has tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, we notified you that a staff member at the Girard High School District also tested positive with COVID-19. At this time, there are no other confirmed cases. Out of an abundance of caution both Rice Avenue Middle School and Girard High School will be closed for the rest of this week. All extra-curricular activities are cancelled. School will resume next Monday, November 9, 2020. Elk Valley Elementary School will remain open. We are currently working closely with the Erie County Department of Health and will continue to put the safety of our students first in all circumstances. The District will follow CDC, Department of Health and Department of Education Guidelines. All GHS and RAMS students will be taught remotely through the HIVE for the remainder of this week. Students should log into their classes tomorrow morning. They will follow their regular school schedule taught by their assigned teachers using live stream technology. During the school closure the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Student meals for GHS and RAMS students will be available for pickup from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 5 at Girard High School at the bus circle. Both days will include three breakfasts and three lunches.”