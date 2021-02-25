Girard High School converted into COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Girard High School has been converted into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Staff at Community Health Net came up with the plan. The agency runs a small clinic at the high school.

That facility received first doses, so the decision was made to give the shots to school teachers, staff and qualifying members of the community.

There were 50 teachers and 30 staff members that took advantage of the program, as well as 100 qualifying citizens.

“We’re flying flags at half mast across the state right now for the 500,000 COVID-19 deaths across the country. This is a community problem, and schools are the center of the community in Girard. We’re proud to be part of a health plan and an education plan today,” said Eric Louis, Girard principal.