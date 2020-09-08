Girard School District returns to the classroom today

About 75% of students in one area school district made their way back into the classroom today.

According to the Superintendent of the Girard School District, the district gave families the option of going back to school or taking part in the hybrid model.

The majority of the students chose the option to physically go back to school.

Once on campus, students must wear a mask and have their temperature taken.

Teachers are also being encouraged to get the students outside as much as possible.

“It’s been wonderful. We’ve been waiting for this for six months to bring our students back and we’ve welcomed all students to come back to school in all three buildings. It couldn’t have gone any smoother than it did so I am just super thrilled to see the kids, the parents dropping them off and to have our teachers back as well,” said Donna Miller, Superintendent of Girard School District.

The superintendent went on to say that every nine weeks the administrators will come together to reevaluate the plan and make any adjustments needed.