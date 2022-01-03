Girard sees big turnout from rapid testing clinic

The latest clinic for rapid COVID testing in Erie County is providing more proof that the rise of the omicron variant remains of great concern to the people of Erie County.

Here is the scene at Saint John’s Conference Center in Girard.

Hundreds of cars in Erie County came out to get a rapid COVID test. That can at least provide a glimpse into the COVID picture here.

A positive result would mean that the workers will ask you about your contacts over the busy holidays.

“We have some people who are calling with the results giving some advice as well as giving them the contacts. With all the holiday stuff going on we want to make something positive too,” said Kim Barnes, LECOM.

The changing guidelines from the CDC is leading to more questions from the public on what to do next.