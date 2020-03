Girl Scout Cookies available online during COVID-19

The Girl Scouts have evolved a lot in more than a century of existence.

Now, the organization is adapting to a world of social distancing in the era of COVID-19.

Still want those Thin Mints and Samoas while you’re at home? The girl scouts have you covered with online cookie sales.

The sweets will be delivered to your door and the proceeds will help your local troop.

If the kids in your home are getting the kind of cabin fever that doesn’t involve camping, Girl Scouts at home offers self-guided activities kids can access online. It’s for all families, not just scouts.