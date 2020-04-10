Good Friday Pilgrimage for Peace to be held virtually

The COVID-19 outbreak is changing an Erie tradition that has taken place on Good Friday the last 40 years.

This narrated version of the Good Friday Pilgrimage for Peace virtually recreates the annual walk through the stations of the cross.

Normally, the pilgrims would start at Saint Peter Cathedral and walk to the stations before ending up at Mount Saint Benedict in Harborcreek for a Good Friday service.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that 40-year tradition has been replaced by a 33 minute video on the Mount Saint Benedict website.

The theme this year is “the way of the cross, the way of the migrant.”

You can find the Good Friday Pilgrimage for Peace on the website https://www.eriebenedictines.org/story/good-friday-pilgrimage-peace-0.