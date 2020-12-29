Good Riddance Day 2020 to take place in Times Square, New York City

An annual celebration that marks the end of the year is getting a little extra attention this time around.

“Good Riddance Day” is an event held each year in Time’s Square marking the end of the year and the beginning of a new one.

Organizers scribble phrases that describe the year and then shred the paper. This year they wrote down phrases like “COVID-19,” “Being Broke,” “Bad Vibes,” and “2020” on the paper.

The organizers said it is a refreshing way to leave behind a year most of us would like to forget.

We spoke to a few local residents about what they want to say goodbye to.

“The COVID-19 virus. I just want things to go back to normal and hangout with people I usually do,” said Lauren Penock, Waterford Resident.

“I don’t know if it is wearing a mask going to college. A lot of colleges are doing online learning because of the COVID risks and because they don’t want COVID to spread,” said Abigail Mansfield, New York Resident.