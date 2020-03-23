Google launches COVID-19 educational website

Google is launching an educational website for COVID-19. The site https://www.google.com/covid19/ was launched Saturday.

The website features information and safety tips about the pandemic.

It comes after President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced that Google was building a national testing website.

Google never confirmed the claims and the website will not include a testing screener.

Google hoped to link a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening tool on its site, but that tool does not appear to be ready yet.