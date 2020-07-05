Google launches new feature on Google Maps dealing with Coronavirus

Google is trying to help it’s users get around during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched a new feature on Google Maps to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.

The feature notifies drivers about check points down the road before they cross national boarders.

Users can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes.

Public transportation riders can get information about mandatory face masks and other requirements.

While people who are on their way to a COVID testing site, they will get alerts about whether they are eligible for a test.

In the U.S. the driving and testing alerts are already up and running.