SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
Gov. Newsom said three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.
The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.
He says the entire family tested negative Sunday, but will still quarantine for 14 days as part of local guidance.
Latest Posts
- The Postal Service wants you to send your packages early this holiday season
- Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
- Louisiana mother donates her kidney to save her 7-year-old son
- Gov. Newsom and family in quarantine after exposed to COVID-19
- Erie City Mission holding annual Turkey Giveaway