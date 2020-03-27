Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health expand Stay at Home order to include nine more counties, bringing statewide total to 19

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced today they are revising the Stay at Home order to include nine more counties, bringing the total number of counties under the order to 19.

This order takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

The 19 counties under a Stay at Home order include:

Allegheny

Berks

Bucks

Butler

Chester

Delaware

Erie

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lehigh

Luzerne

Monroe

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Pike

Wayne

Westmoreland

York counties

According to Gov. Wolf and the Secretary of Health, individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

To care for a family member or pet in another household

Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

The following operations are exempt: