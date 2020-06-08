Gov. Wolf announces $225 million grant program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf announced today a $225 million statewide grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and shift our focus toward reopening our commonwealth, we need to help all Pennsylvanians recover. We need to provide assistance for those who were hurt by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” Gov. Wolf said. “This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening.”

According to the Governor Wolf, eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and also for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.

The funds will be available through three programs: