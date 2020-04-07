Gov. Wolf announces creation of PA Manufacturing Call to Action Portal

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal today.

The governor is urging Pennsylvania manufacturers that currently are producing or that can pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies to submit their information to the newly developed portal.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including ensuring that our health care system is prepared to care for patients and that there is access to critical personal protective equipment and products as more individuals and businesses take preventive measures,” Wolf said. “Throughout our commonwealth’s history, our manufacturing sector has answered the call to move us forward and contributed tremendously in times of turbulence. I call upon our private sector to be a part of the solution to this crisis.”

The portal will identify businesses’ critical supply chain capabilities, needs, workforce gaps and innovative opportunities. Reporting this important information and identifying both abilities and needs will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.

“We must take every step to protect our health care workers and frontline responders from COVID-19, and provide them with the necessary equipment to help patients,” Wolf said. “We cannot rely on the federal government alone to provide us with necessary equipment. We must tap our own valuable resources, including our manufacturing sector, to help our health care workers save Pennsylvanians’ lives.”

This manufacturing portal builds on the recent creation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal.

“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” Wolf said. “The portal will bring these manufacturers together to work as a team to help us get the equipment we need.”