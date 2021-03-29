Gov. Wolf announces nearly $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for Pre-K-12 schools

Pennsylvania Pre-K to 12 schools will be receiving nearly $5 billion in federal funding, Governor Wolf announced today.

Pennsylvania schools will receive the funding to help return students to classroom learning.

Erie City School District will receive more than $60.7 million, the Millcreek Township School District will receive more than $9.4 million and the Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School is slated to receive just over $2 million.

“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Gov. Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.

“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” said Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

At least 90 percent, or $4.5 billion, of the funds will go to traditional public school districts and charter schools.

The school districts and charter schools must use at least 20 percent of this money to address learning loss and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.

Schools can use the rest of the funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports.

Funds must be used by September 2024. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will be posted on the PDE website in the coming days.

AUNLocal Education Agency (LEA)LEA Share of ARP-ESSER Fund III
119350303Abington Heights School District$2,339,515
123460302Abington School District$4,998,609
125230001Achievement House CS$1,975,095
126510015Ad Prima CS$4,162,729
126510020Agora Cyber CS$24,225,838
101260303Albert Gallatin Area School District$11,252,401
127040503Aliquippa School District$8,115,021
103020603Allegheny Valley School District$1,598,265
106160303Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District$1,579,284
121390302Allentown City School District$88,119,463
126512990Alliance For Progress CS$3,829,414
108070502Altoona Area School District$24,059,463
127040703Ambridge Area School District$4,645,834
113380303Annville-Cleona School District$1,578,693
114060503Antietam School District$2,460,878
104510394Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School$4,850,588
128030603Apollo-Ridge School District$2,118,536
128030852Armstrong School District$11,387,580
121395927Arts Academy CS$1,008,485
121399898Arts Academy Elementary Charter School$1,916,033
181519176Aspira Bilingual Cyber Charter School$3,083,167
117080503Athens Area School District$4,452,852
109530304Austin Area School District$339,748
101630504Avella Area School District$618,925
124150003Avon Grove CS$2,058,887
124150503Avon Grove School District$3,585,361
103020753Avonworth School District$466,391
127046517Baden Academy CS$1,757,730
110141003Bald Eagle Area School District$2,310,978
103021102Baldwin-Whitehall School District$5,148,312
120480803Bangor Area School District$3,680,458
118400001Bear Creek Community CS$1,649,713
127041203Beaver Area School District$1,573,942
108051003Bedford Area School District$3,337,044
107650603Belle Vernon Area School District$3,446,164
110141103Bellefonte Area School District$3,176,420
108071003Bellwood-Antis School District$1,398,005
126510010Belmont Charter School$7,442,801
122091002Bensalem Township School District$10,855,237
116191004Benton Area School District$960,746
101630903Bentworth School District$2,184,656
108561003Berlin BrothersValley School District$1,470,199
112011103Bermudian Springs School District$1,922,543
116191103Berwick Area School District$6,515,337
103021252Bethel Park School District$2,377,557
120481002Bethlehem Area School District$32,116,071
101631003Bethlehem-Center School District$1,618,975
127041503Big Beaver Falls Area School District$6,861,141
115210503Big Spring School District$3,480,737
127041603Blackhawk School District$2,053,450
108110603Blacklick Valley School District$3,245,020
128321103Blairsville-Saltsburg School District$2,743,918
116191203Bloomsburg Area School District$2,777,227
129540803Blue Mountain School District$2,375,995
119581003Blue Ridge School District$2,103,265
114060753Boyertown Area School District$4,983,358
185515523Boys Latin Of Philadelphia CS$5,793,214
109420803Bradford Area School District$9,858,499
114060853Brandywine Heights Area School District$1,892,535
103021453Brentwood Borough School District$1,697,697
122091303Bristol Borough School District$3,341,725
122091352Bristol Township School District$11,407,306
106330703Brockway Area School District$2,084,461
106330803Brookville Area School District$3,279,047
101260803Brownsville Area School District$7,593,710
123460504Bryn Athyn School District$256,776
101631203Burgettstown Area School District$1,451,423
107650703Burrell School District$1,459,160
104101252Butler Area School District$11,844,045
101631503California Area School District$1,124,945
108111203Cambria Heights School District$1,846,705
109122703Cameron County School District$1,457,135
115211003Camp Hill School District$1,217,309
101631703Canon-Mcmillan School District$2,947,268
117081003Canton Area School District$2,541,739
119351303Carbondale Area School District$5,810,131
115211103Carlisle Area School District$6,862,574
103021603Carlynton School District$3,786,948
101301303Carmichaels Area School District$2,661,726
102024758Catalyst Academy CS–(New CS)$330,726
121391303Catasauqua Area School District$4,197,514
122092002Centennial School District$4,341,436
122090001Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury$239,641
122092102Central Bucks School District$7,211,230
108111303Central Cambria School District$2,497,000
116191503Central Columbia School District$1,836,264
115221402Central Dauphin School District$17,419,688
111291304Central Fulton School District$1,689,044
101301403Central Greene School District$3,984,194
108070001Central Pa Digital Learning Foundation CS$274,047
127042003Central Valley School District$2,366,203
112671303Central York School District$5,267,999
112281302Chambersburg Area School District$22,590,950
101631803Charleroi School District$3,560,752
103021752Chartiers Valley School District$2,700,904
101631903Chartiers-Houston School District$1,164,554
123461302Cheltenham Township School District$3,927,720
125236827Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS$2,856,324
125232950Chester Community CS$22,606,332
125231232Chester-Upland School District$19,519,147
108051503Chestnut Ridge School District$2,839,962
125231303Chichester School District$6,627,701
126513160Christopher Columbus CS$6,421,621
121394017Circle of Seasons Charter School$523,088
102020001City CHS$1,953,789
103021903Clairton City School District$4,957,202
106161203Clarion Area School District$2,392,854
106161703Clarion-Limestone Area School District$1,796,644
108071504Claysburg-Kimmel School District$2,350,833
110171003Clearfield Area School District$6,902,340
124151902Coatesville Area School District$13,977,765
113361303Cocalico School District$2,653,404
124153320Collegium CS$4,223,164
123461602Colonial School District$3,442,698
113361503Columbia Borough School District$4,838,034
104431304Commodore Perry School District$1,782,301
115220002Commonwealth Charter Academy CS$41,144,243
126512840Community Academy of Philadelphia CS$8,542,535
108561803Conemaugh Township Area School District$1,092,203
108111403Conemaugh Valley School District$2,061,830
113361703Conestoga Valley School District$8,941,156
112011603Conewago Valley School District$4,085,680
105201033Conneaut School District$5,937,353
101261302Connellsville Area School District$15,293,185
114061103Conrad Weiser Area School District$4,794,061
103022103Cornell School District$2,009,393
113381303Cornwall-Lebanon School District$5,953,393
105251453Corry Area School District$7,565,425
109531304Coudersport Area School District$1,592,984
122092353Council Rock School District$2,213,023
106611303Cranberry Area School District$1,736,021
105201352Crawford Central School District$8,239,804
118401403Crestwood School District$2,910,130
112673300Crispus Attucks Youthbuild CS$439,301
115211603Cumberland Valley School District$3,197,577
110171803Curwensville Area School District$2,736,220
118401603Dallas School District$3,338,085
112671603Dallastown Area School District$4,500,405
114061503Daniel Boone Area School District$2,881,597
116471803Danville Area School District$3,460,772
126516724Deep Roots Charter School$2,592,214
103022253Deer Lakes School District$1,417,026
120522003Delaware Valley School District$4,698,054
107651603Derry Area School District$4,138,464
115221753Derry Township School District$4,384,211
126510011Discovery Charter School$4,447,167
113362203Donegal School District$4,515,611
112671803Dover Area School District$4,764,620
124152003Downingtown Area School District$2,495,933
107653040Dr Robert Ketterer CS, Inc.$122,213
106172003Dubois Area School District$10,471,397
119352203Dunmore School District$3,245,092
103022503Duquesne City School District$4,815,793
103022803East Allegheny School District$4,824,333
117412003East Lycoming School District$2,265,318
121392303East Penn School District$5,629,601
115212503East Pennsboro Area School District$3,099,626
120452003East Stroudsburg Area School District$14,241,427
113362303Eastern Lancaster County School District$5,673,201
113382303Eastern Lebanon County School District$3,478,026
112672203Eastern York School District$3,877,191
120483302Easton Area School District$16,896,885
120486892Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS$506,926
103023153Elizabeth Forward School District$2,615,313
113362403Elizabethtown Area School District$2,961,905
119582503Elk Lake School District$1,994,394
104372003Ellwood City Area School District$3,662,014
199025446Environmental Charter School At Frick Park$3,305,946
113362603Ephrata Area School District$5,053,200
105252602Erie City School District$60,737,251
105257512Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School$2,016,168
126513440Esperanza Academy Charter School$11,488,242
126511563Esperanza Cyber CS$5,734,301
126513100Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS$3,495,561
108053003Everett Area School District$2,415,666
121398065Executive Education Academy Charter School$5,474,003
114062003Exeter Township School District$3,158,380
112013054Fairfield Area School District$849,926
105253303Fairview School District$1,198,287
112282004Fannett-Metal School District$2,959,710
104432503Farrell Area School District$6,469,844
119350001Fell CS$428,388
108112003Ferndale Area School District$2,484,952
100510000First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School$13,078,909
114062503Fleetwood Area School District$2,707,179
126510021Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS$3,397,381
111292304Forbes Road School District$550,946
106272003Forest Area School District$1,492,634
119583003Forest City Regional School District$1,652,649
108112203Forest Hills School District$3,341,568
101632403Fort Cherry School District$1,092,600
105253553Fort Leboeuf School District$3,472,419
103023912Fox Chapel Area School District$3,130,901
106612203Franklin Area School District$4,550,518
107652603Franklin Regional School District$1,321,541
147513703Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School$6,618,008
126513450Franklin Towne CHS$8,542,535
101262903Frazier School District$1,823,028
126518547Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School$4,811,314
127042853Freedom Area School District$2,218,646
128033053Freeport Area School District$1,331,429
126513270Freire CS$7,069,688
109532804Galeton Area School District$1,012,560
125234103Garnet Valley School District$946,157
103024102Gateway School District$5,967,682
105253903General Mclane School District$2,463,146
112013753Gettysburg Area School District$5,820,098
197010542Gettysburg Montessori CS$203,755
129544907Gillingham Charter School$445,971
105254053Girard School District$4,512,484
110173003Glendale School District$1,549,898
126513380Global Leadership Academy CS$4,715,860
126518004Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest At Huey$4,104,347
114063003Governor Mifflin School District$4,134,553
124153503Great Valley School District$2,501,186
108112502Greater Johnstown School District$25,354,635
107653102Greater Latrobe School District$4,127,929
118402603Greater Nanticoke Area School District$7,325,145
126510005Green Woods CS$4,752,401
112283003Greencastle-Antrim School District$3,804,084
107653203Greensburg Salem School District$7,114,949
104432803Greenville Area School District$4,248,041
115503004Greenwood School District$877,398
104432903Grove City Area School District$4,453,698
115222504Halifax Area School District$1,377,494
114063503Hamburg Area School District$3,231,559
103024603Hampton Township School District$875,228
118403003Hanover Area School District$6,806,869
112672803Hanover Public School District$4,014,699
126512850Harambee Institute Of Science And Technology CS$3,732,624
105254353Harbor Creek School District$2,101,760
110173504Harmony Area School District$1,503,483
115222752Harrisburg City School District$50,275,316
123463603Hatboro-Horsham School District$2,958,072
125234502Haverford Township School District$1,330,300
118403302Hazleton Area School District$34,460,376
107653802Hempfield Area School District$5,152,027
113363103Hempfield School District$6,096,408
104433303Hermitage School District$3,235,594
103024753Highlands School District$6,133,792
108073503Hollidaysburg Area School District$4,421,007
128323303Homer-Center School District$1,365,530
108057079HOPE For Hyndman Charter School$272,284
127044103Hopewell Area School District$2,101,755
119355028Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS$834,924
111312503Huntingdon Area School District$4,536,244
126512980Imhotep Institute CHS$3,986,521
126513510Independence CS$5,695,028
126512039Independence CS West$4,929,141
128323703Indiana Area School District$3,517,931
115220001Infinity CS$356,485
121395526Innovate Arts Academy CS$2,739,879
126513070Inquiry Charter School$1,885,247
124152637Insight Pa Cyber CS$12,457,134
125235103Interboro School District$3,969,163
105256553Iroquois School District$2,796,329
104433604Jamestown Area School District$1,431,599
107654103Jeannette City School District$3,984,341
101303503Jefferson-Morgan School District$1,570,067
123463803Jenkintown School District$566,619
117414003Jersey Shore Area School District$3,680,456
121135003Jim Thorpe Area School District$3,550,418
133513315John B. Stetson Charter School$6,028,868
109243503Johnsonburg Area School District$1,078,824
111343603Juniata County School District$6,273,719
111312804Juniata Valley School District$1,437,399
109422303Kane Area School District$3,237,981
104103603Karns City Area School District$1,888,031
124154003Kennett Consolidated School District$4,793,153
182514568Keystone Academy Charter School$4,575,661
110183602Keystone Central School District$10,677,162
104432830Keystone Education Center CS$545,691
103025002Keystone Oaks School District$3,314,015
106166503Keystone School District$2,097,097
126514864KIPP Dubois Charter School$3,711,581
126514059Kipp North Philadelphia CS$2,768,960
126510013Kipp Philadelphia Charter School$6,009,228
126515492Kipp West Philadelphia CS$6,009,228
107654403Kiski Area School District$5,460,977
114064003Kutztown Area School District$1,835,472
113362940La Academia Partnership Charter School$731,143
126513110Laboratory CS$5,123,391
119665003Lackawanna Trail School District$1,676,905
119354603Lakeland School District$1,762,851
118403903Lake-Lehman School District$2,158,819
104433903Lakeview School District$3,986,706
113363603Lampeter-Strasburg School District$2,927,819
113364002Lancaster School District$42,359,171
101264003Laurel Highlands School District$8,242,378
104374003Laurel School District$1,444,467
113384603Lebanon School District$18,926,751
128034503Leechburg Area School District$1,424,170
120480002Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS$4,916,378
120483170Lehigh Valley Charter High School for The Arts$953,758
139481451Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School$1,681,345
121135503Lehighton Area School District$4,778,811
116604003Lewisburg Area School District$2,082,736
107654903Ligonier Valley School District$2,078,996
112673500Lincoln CS$3,393,678
175390169Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School$3,586,055
127040002Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS$1,073,768
126519476Lindley Academy CS at Birney$5,184,434
116493503Line Mountain School District$2,598,755
112015203Littlestown Area School District$1,890,117
115224003Lower Dauphin School District$3,718,490
123464502Lower Merion School District$2,181,943
123464603Lower Moreland Township School District$652,717
117414203Loyalsock Township School District$1,933,335
129544503Mahanoy Area School District$3,067,749
102023030Manchester Academic CS$1,428,105
113364403Manheim Central School District$3,073,681
113364503Manheim Township School District$3,594,091
126513480Mariana Bracetti Academy CS$10,368,862
128325203Marion Center Area School District$5,118,706
126510014Maritime Academy Charter School$6,676,921
125235502Marple Newtown School District$1,849,270
104105003Mars Area School District$1,099,019
126513150Mast Community Charter School$9,726,108
126513117Mast Community CS II$9,092,395
126511624Mast Community CS III$7,010,768
126510002Mastery CHS – Lenfest Campus$4,241,807
126519644Mastery CS – Cleveland Elementary$4,988,054
126511748Mastery CS – Clymer Elementary$3,723,248
126518795Mastery CS – Francis D. Pastorius Elementary$4,398,914
126513734Mastery CS – Gratz Campus$9,358,176
126513290Mastery CS – Hardy Williams$8,389,483
126516457Mastery CS – Harrity Campus$5,891,401
126519433Mastery CS – Mann Campus$3,790,134
151514721Mastery CS – Pickett Campus$6,460,901
126510022Mastery CS – Shoemaker Campus$5,334,549
126517286Mastery CS – Smedley Campus$5,400,454
126510023Mastery CS – Thomas Campus$9,033,488
126518118Mastery CS John Wister Elementary$3,515,201
126517643Mastery Prep Elementary CS$2,808,240
126513230Math Civics and Sciences CS$7,069,688
101633903Mcguffey School District$1,562,598
103026002Mckeesport Area School District$16,990,518
115216503Mechanicsburg Area School District$3,490,256
126519392Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones$5,022,229
104435003Mercer Area School District$2,921,755
123465303Methacton School District$1,737,960
108565203Meyersdale Area School District$3,184,953
119355503Mid Valley School District$4,083,031
115226003Middletown Area School District$6,693,453
116555003Midd-West School District$5,197,201
127045303Midland Borough School District$1,382,855
111444602Mifflin County School District$17,046,069
116605003Mifflinburg Area School District$3,919,917
105257602Millcreek Township School District$9,423,795
115226103Millersburg Area School District$1,858,585
116195004Millville Area School District$1,293,199
116495003Milton Area School District$4,201,651
129544703Minersville Area School District$2,149,956
104375003Mohawk Area School District$2,453,118
107655803Monessen City School District$2,450,564
104105353Moniteau School District$2,364,052
105250004Montessori Regional CS$2,115,917
117415004Montgomery Area School District$2,330,729
103026303Montour School District$3,014,735
117415103Montoursville Area School District$2,139,440
119584503Montrose Area School District$3,455,027
103026343Moon Area School District$2,282,458
122097203Morrisville Borough School District$1,680,280
110175003Moshannon Valley School District$1,996,827
116495103Mount Carmel Area School District$3,943,160
107655903Mount Pleasant Area School District$2,608,632
111316003Mount Union Area School District$4,306,762
119584603Mountain View School District$1,715,059
103026402Mt Lebanon School District$1,685,818
114065503Muhlenberg School District$5,655,891
126513000Multi-Cultural Academy CS$1,924,527
117415303Muncy School District$1,763,905
120484803Nazareth Area School District$2,919,639
122097502Neshaminy School District$7,009,285
104375203Neshannock Township School District$1,008,082
127045653New Brighton Area School District$3,783,933
104375302New Castle Area School District$18,076,984
111440001New Day Charter School$314,233
126513420New Foundations CS$10,214,619
122097604New Hope-Solebury School District$336,698
107656303New Kensington-Arnold School District$10,587,121
115504003Newport School District$2,382,534
123465602Norristown Area School District$19,313,665
103026852North Allegheny School District$1,295,858
106167504North Clarion County School District$1,782,442
105258303North East School District$2,977,745
103026902North Hills School District$2,891,111
123465702North Penn School District$9,310,510
119356503North Pocono School District$2,915,292
129545003North Schuylkill School District$3,216,234
108565503North Star School District$2,355,386
120484903Northampton Area School District$6,418,988
117083004Northeast Bradford School District$1,895,846
112674403Northeastern York School District$4,336,660
108056004Northern Bedford County School District$1,725,075
108114503Northern Cambria School District$2,238,165
113385003Northern Lebanon School District$2,497,320
121394503Northern Lehigh School District$2,948,680
109535504Northern Potter School District$2,765,296
117596003Northern Tioga School District$5,233,908
115674603Northern York County School District$2,339,516
103026873Northgate School District$2,874,868
118406003Northwest Area School District$1,904,155
121394603Northwestern Lehigh School District$1,312,408
105258503Northwestern School District$3,406,672
126510019Northwood Academy CS$6,166,334
107656502Norwin School District$3,024,706
124156503Octorara Area School District$4,545,738
106616203Oil City Area School District$6,898,210
119356603Old Forge School District$1,893,232
114066503Oley Valley School District$2,281,231
126513452Olney Charter High School$12,325,792
109537504Oswayo Valley School District$936,862
109426003Otto-Eldred School District$1,388,457
124156603Owen J Roberts School District$2,834,045
124156703Oxford Area School District$6,401,619
122098003Palisades School District$958,981
121136503Palmerton Area School District$2,395,698
113385303Palmyra Area School District$2,425,103
173515368Pan American Academy CS$5,282,621
121136603Panther Valley School District$4,906,891
121395103Parkland School District$11,177,619
102023217Passport Academy CS$531,650
120485603Pen Argyl Area School District$2,006,652
108116003Penn Cambria School District$3,126,652
103022481Penn Hills Charter School Of Entrepreneurship$974,716
103027352Penn Hills School District$11,350,795
113365203Penn Manor School District$5,464,075
105204703Penncrest School District$6,334,311
125236903Penn-Delco School District$2,224,505
122098103Pennridge School District$5,059,435
128326303Penns Manor Area School District$2,294,388
110147003Penns Valley Area School District$4,909,254
122098202Pennsbury School District$5,291,761
127043430Pennsylvania Cyber CS$23,496,715
115220003Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS$3,616,848
124150004Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School$7,603,253
123460001Pennsylvania Virtual CS$6,425,304
107657103Penn-Trafford School District$2,322,929
126510004People For People CS$3,770,501
113365303Pequea Valley School District$7,209,486
123466103Perkiomen Valley School District$1,790,312
105250001Perseus House CS of Excellence$2,727,587
101636503Peters Township School District$751,864
126513280Philadelphia Academy CS$7,703,823
126515001Philadelphia City School District$1,114,359,989
126510009Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS$4,497,101
126510929Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS$1,885,247
126510016Philadelphia Montessori CS$1,260,561
126513400Philadelphia Performing Arts CS$18,051,391
110177003Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District$3,455,075
124157203Phoenixville Area School District$3,300,048
129546003Pine Grove Area School District$2,460,168
103021003Pine-Richland School District$1,021,929
102027451Pittsburgh School District$100,136,730
118406602Pittston Area School District$6,697,254
120455203Pleasant Valley School District$5,699,969
103027503Plum Borough School District$2,322,929
120455403Pocono Mountain School District$18,668,202
109426303Port Allegany School District$3,261,626
108116303Portage Area School District$1,896,331
123466303Pottsgrove School District$3,670,939
123466403Pottstown School District$9,741,181
129546103Pottsville Area School District$5,515,566
115222343Premier Arts And Science Charter School$1,269,972
126512960Preparatory CS of Mathematics, Science, Tech and Careers$4,359,641
160028259Propel CS – Braddock Hills$2,704,439
103020005Propel CS – East$983,199
103024952Propel CS – Hazelwood$1,038,199
103020002Propel CS – Homestead$2,014,044
103020003Propel CS – Mckeesport$1,734,632
103020004Propel CS – Montour$3,400,527
103028192Propel CS – Northside$1,441,050
103024162Propel CS – Pitcairn$789,497
102027560Provident CS$660,945
106338003Punxsutawney Area School District$8,924,519
128327303Purchase Line School District$2,597,689
103027753Quaker Valley School District$1,425,365
122098403Quakertown Community School District$3,494,160
125237603Radnor Township School District$3,699,476
115227871Reach Cyber CS$21,957,986
114067002Reading School District$104,554,555
112675503Red Lion Area School District$7,073,078
106168003Redbank Valley School District$2,080,352
124153350Renaissance Academy CS$1,418,348
104435303Reynolds School District$3,398,749
126510008Richard Allen Preparatory CS$3,063,527
108116503Richland School District$2,006,295
109246003Ridgway Area School District$1,336,347
125237702Ridley School District$5,382,882
101637002Ringgold School District$4,937,358
127045853Riverside Beaver County School District$1,868,781
119357003Riverside School District$3,694,881
103028203Riverview School District$1,403,367
105252920Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS$2,350,223
121393330Roberto Clemente CS$3,147,607
127046903Rochester Area School District$2,815,457
108566303Rockwood Area School District$1,039,591
125237903Rose Tree Media School District$993,751
126510001Russell Byers CS$5,027,328
129546803Saint Clair Area School District$1,200,371
109248003Saint Marys Area School District$2,320,497
121395603Salisbury Township School District$3,482,911
108567004Salisbury-Elk Lick School District$3,075,472
114514135Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School$4,516,741
120486003Saucon Valley School District$1,949,589
117086003Sayre Area School District$3,365,199
122093140School Lane CS$3,162,667
129547303Schuylkill Haven Area School District$1,559,623
114067503Schuylkill Valley School District$1,951,693
119357402Scranton School District$35,767,473
116557103Selinsgrove Area School District$4,881,928
104107903Seneca Valley School District$2,183,125
188392660Seven Generations Charter School$665,026
108567204Shade-Central City School District$827,031
103028302Shaler Area School District$4,165,478
116496503Shamokin Area School District$6,197,669
108567404Shanksville-Stonycreek School District$1,115,326
104435603Sharon City School District$10,655,255
104435703Sharpsville Area School District$2,417,432
129547203Shenandoah Valley School District$4,915,981
104376203Shenango Area School District$2,900,547
116496603Shikellamy School District$6,486,139
115218003Shippensburg Area School District$6,565,340
104107503Slippery Rock Area School District$2,203,513
109427503Smethport Area School District$2,687,974
113367003Solanco School District$13,962,055
108567703Somerset Area School District$4,620,521
123467103Souderton Area School District$3,832,624
123463370Souderton CS Collaborative$61,979
103028653South Allegheny School District$3,415,109
104107803South Butler County School District$1,954,466
112676203South Eastern School District$2,570,766
103028703South Fayette Township School District$567,378
115218303South Middleton School District$1,554,245
103028753South Park School District$1,359,964
127047404South Side Area School District$994,415
112676403South Western School District$3,128,864
117416103South Williamsport Area School District$2,593,794
125238402Southeast Delco School District$11,542,934
101306503Southeastern Greene School District$2,750,179
116197503Southern Columbia Area School District$1,594,392
111297504Southern Fulton School District$1,438,677
111317503Southern Huntingdon County School District$2,292,097
121395703Southern Lehigh School District$1,938,620
117597003Southern Tioga School District$5,006,251
112676503Southern York County School District$2,263,432
107657503Southmoreland School District$3,065,788
108515107Southwest Leadership Academy CS$5,125,495
108077503Spring Cove School District$2,691,392
112676703Spring Grove Area School District$3,651,919
125238502Springfield School District$1,031,917
123467203Springfield Township School District$1,891,424
123467303Spring-Ford Area School District$4,355,676
110148002State College Area School District$5,246,995
103028833Steel Valley School District$5,005,214
115228003Steelton-Highspire School District$7,418,556
111315438Stone Valley Community CS$163,662
103028853Sto-Rox School District$8,401,285
120456003Stroudsburg Area School District$7,200,591
101833400Sugar Valley Rural CS$939,777
117576303Sullivan County School District$1,012,416
119586503Susquehanna Community School District$1,949,830
115228303Susquehanna Township School District$5,632,336
115506003Susquenita School District$1,949,592
115223050Sylvan Heights Science CS$1,280,669
192518422Tacony Academy Charter School$7,560,641
129547603Tamaqua Area School District$3,843,904
126511530Tech Freire CS$3,613,394
102020003The New Academy CS$380,061
126515691The Philadelphia CS For Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds$7,167,875
105620001Tidioute Community CS$845,824
106617203Titusville Area School District$7,503,737
117086503Towanda Area School District$3,217,949
124157802Tredyffrin-Easttown School District$1,503,594
101638003Trinity Area School District$3,874,598
129547803Tri-Valley School District$805,029
117086653Troy Area School District$2,730,749
114068003Tulpehocken Area School District$2,663,409
118667503Tunkhannock Area School District$3,880,169
108568404Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District$791,742
112286003Tuscarora School District$4,117,921
108058003Tussey Mountain School District$1,733,889
114068103Twin Valley School District$4,194,005
108078003Tyrone Area School District$3,735,722
104377003Union Area School District$1,832,887
105259103Union City Area School District$3,065,881
106169003Union School District$1,505,772
101268003Uniontown Area School District$10,915,799
124158503Unionville-Chadds Ford School District$737,292
128328003United School District$2,432,151
126512674Universal Alcorn CS$3,824,798
126519434Universal Audenried Charter School$4,084,714
168513758Universal Bluford Charter School$3,384,774
126517442Universal Creighton Charter School$5,184,434
103519376Universal Daroff Charter School$4,806,374
126513210Universal Institute CS$4,418,561
126513415Universal Vare Charter School$2,261,037
112018523Upper Adams School District$1,720,843
125239452Upper Darby School District$34,751,876
115229003Upper Dauphin Area School District$3,779,180
123468303Upper Dublin School District$1,114,783
123468402Upper Merion Area School District$3,509,274
123468503Upper Moreland Township School District$2,326,769
123468603Upper Perkiomen School District$2,377,557
103029203Upper Saint Clair School District$551,718
103023090Urban Academy Of Greater Pittsburgh CS$1,103,134
102023080Urban Pathways 6-12 CS$1,180,707
103028246Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School$1,244,284
106618603Valley Grove School District$1,809,726
119358403Valley View School District$2,965,631
141019741Vida Charter School$277,232
125233517Vision Academy Charter School$864,174
119648303Wallenpaupack Area School District$4,657,329
125239603Wallingford-Swarthmore School District$1,447,248
105628302Warren County School District$12,287,464
116498003Warrior Run School District$3,537,352
113369003Warwick School District$3,557,104
101638803Washington School District$5,724,296
105259703Wattsburg Area School District$2,142,917
119648703Wayne Highlands School District$5,891,718
112289003Waynesboro Area School District$10,700,171
121139004Weatherly Area School District$1,105,108
117598503Wellsboro Area School District$3,826,859
103029403West Allegheny School District$2,035,191
110179003West Branch Area School District$3,317,870
124159002West Chester Area School District$4,289,284
101308503West Greene School District$1,459,915
103029553West Jefferson Hills School District$1,019,364
104437503West Middlesex Area School District$2,270,024
103029603West Mifflin Area School District$5,951,915
126513020West Oak Lane CS$7,423,161
115508003West Perry School District$3,523,504
126510006West Phila. Achievement CES$4,487,457
115219002West Shore School District$9,085,472
112678503West York Area School District$4,013,317
127049303Western Beaver County School District$846,407
119648903Western Wayne School District$3,866,905
103028425Westinghouse Arts Academy CS$522,599
108118503Westmont Hilltop School District$1,987,640
121397803Whitehall-Coplay School District$7,179,721
125230002Widener Partnership CS$2,207,727
118408852Wilkes-Barre Area School District$29,579,627
103029803Wilkinsburg Borough School District$9,090,204
125239652William Penn School District$15,766,595
129548803Williams Valley School District$2,207,621
108079004Williamsburg Community School District$1,018,909
117417202Williamsport Area School District$17,673,993
104378003Wilmington Area School District$3,949,983
120488603Wilson Area School District$4,533,988
114069103Wilson School District$4,915,468
108569103Windber Area School District$2,916,771
126510007Wissahickon CS$6,814,388
123469303Wissahickon School District$1,991,525
103029902Woodland Hills School District$14,189,631
117089003Wyalusing Area School District$2,420,334
118409203Wyoming Area School District$4,996,331
118409302Wyoming Valley West School District$14,944,432
114069353Wyomissing Area School District$1,980,405
189670676York Academy Regional Charter School$3,645,040
112679002York City School District$34,947,747
112679403York Suburban School District$2,662,860
107658903Yough School District$2,686,823
126513250Young Scholars CS$2,042,354
110140001Young Scholars of Central PA CS$340,481
103020368Young Scholars of Greater Allegheny Charter School$1,281,224
103025206Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS$1,026,098

