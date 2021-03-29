Gov. Wolf announces nearly $5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for Pre-K-12 schools

Pennsylvania Pre-K to 12 schools will be receiving nearly $5 billion in federal funding, Governor Wolf announced today.

Pennsylvania schools will receive the funding to help return students to classroom learning.

Erie City School District will receive more than $60.7 million, the Millcreek Township School District will receive more than $9.4 million and the Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School is slated to receive just over $2 million.

“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Gov. Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.

“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” said Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

At least 90 percent, or $4.5 billion, of the funds will go to traditional public school districts and charter schools.

The school districts and charter schools must use at least 20 percent of this money to address learning loss and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.

Schools can use the rest of the funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports.

Funds must be used by September 2024. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will be posted on the PDE website in the coming days.