Gov. Wolf requests help from National Guard to assist long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf calling on the federal government to reauthorize the use of the National Guard to assist long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19.

The governor saying the guard has been instrumental in our nation’s response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting community-based testing sites, distributing millions of meals to Pennsylvanians in need and aiding our frontline health workers who provide care to COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities.

A vote by the Trump administration to re-authorize Title 32 would streamline pay and benefits for National Guard members and their families.