The latest COVID-19 rules for restaurants became official with a stroke of the governor’s pen.

Governor Tom Wolf signed the order allowing restaurants to increase indoor seating to 50% capacity as of this Monday.

But, there’s yet another change in that order.

Restaurants serving food can now serve alcohol until 11 p.m. with all drinks off the tables by midnight.

The governor’s order originally called for alcohol sales to end at 10 p.m.