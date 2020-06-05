Governor to announce counties entering Green Phase at 2 p.m.; Erie County will likely not be among those announced

We are receiving word from sources close to the governors office that Erie County may not be going green, despite pleas from county officials, the mayor and state lawmakers.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to release the next group of counties to enter the Green Phase this afternoon.

The governor has a 2 p.m. news conference planned today. But, all indications are that Erie could be left off the list of those the governor announces can move to the Green Phase.

As of today, there are 34 counties in the Green Phase, with 33 remaining in the Yellow Phase.

