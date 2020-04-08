Governor Tom Wolf orders Pennsylvania flags to be half staff to honor coronavirus victims

Breaking News
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff until further notice to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19 and unfortunately many more will die. Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn. This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes or sit shiva. I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis,” said Governor Wolf.

Commonwealth flags should be lowered to half-staff until a date to be announced after the pandemic passes.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

