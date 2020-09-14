Governor Tom Wolf’s closing of non-life sustaining businesses and other restrictions during COVID-19 now ruled unconstitutional

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania speaks at a news conference at Pennsylvania Emergency Management Headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is struggling to fight against a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened their doors despite his warnings. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

Governor Tom Wolf’s closing of non-life sustaining businesses and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic has now been ruled unconstitutional.

Four western Pennsylvania counties including Butler, Green, Fayette and Washington filed the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman listed several reasons for his ruling which include the following:

Gathering limits imposed by the Wolf Administration violate the right of assembly enshrined in the first amendment.

The stay-at-home and business closures violate the due process clause of the 14th amendment.

The business closure components violate the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Stickman also noted that the Wolf Administration’s actions were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency, but that even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered.