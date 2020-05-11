Governor Wolf addresses Pennsylvania phased reopening plan

Governor Tom Wolf took time today to speak about counties and businesses who say they will open despite being in the Red Phase.

Beginning Friday, 13 additional counties will join Erie County and 23 other counties throughout Pennsylvania in Yellow Phase reopening, but some believe there should be more.

The governor explained that funding coming in to help businesses will be put aside and will go to people doing their part and operating correctly, instead of those disobeying the order.

The governor said that reopening too soon can cause COVID-19 to spread, for cases and deaths to spike and for closures to be reinstated perhaps for much longer.

“I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community,” Wolf said. “So, I must, and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state.”

The governor outlined the following consequences to counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed:

Counties will not be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds the state receives and intends to provide to counties with populations of fewer than 500,000.

Businesses in counties that do not abide by the law will no longer be eligible for business liability insurance and the protections it provides. The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance released details of this earlier today.

Restaurants that reopen for dine-in service in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will be at risk of losing their liquor license.

County residents receiving unemployment compensation will be able to continue to receive benefits even if their employer reopens. Employees may choose not to return out of concern for personal safety and safety of co-workers.

“This is not a time to give up,” Wolf said. “This is a time to rededicate ourselves to the task of beating this virus. I intend to keep fighting, and I believe that the overwhelming majority of my fellow Pennsylvanians intend to keep fighting it too. With that unity, I know we can win.”