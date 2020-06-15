Governor Wolf announces 10 more testing sites in areas with limited access

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states promised deliveries are falling far short of requests and even include expired items. Washington state has received at least two shipments and state health officials say they need more. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that beginning on Wednesday, June 17, nine more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across the state, bringing the total to 19 sites at Walmart locations.

The Walmart located in Edinboro will be one of those nine new sites offering COVID-19 testing.

Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the department to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites.

Another testing site has also been added in Venango County, which previously had only one site.

“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities. We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Beginning June 17 these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily.

Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.

“We appreciate the hard work done by health systems, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), medical clinics and other entities that are providing testing for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania. When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable and we are working to meet that challenge. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health.

The testing sites that will open on Wednesday include the following:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1887 Elmira St, Sayre, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2501 W State St, New Castle, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1566 W Main Street Ext, Grove City, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1169 South Main St, Mansfield, PA

“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate. If symptoms develop or worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care,” said Dr. Levine.

Registrants will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times.

Patients schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment.

Patients will receive an email with their test results within 24-48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.

In addition to these testing sites, UPMC Northwest opened a COVID-19 testing site in Venango County, where there is currently only one other testing site.

The new site is located at 1671 Allegheny Blvd, Reno, PA, and is open each week, Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment at this location, call 1-833-559-7680.

Through the work of a number of entities, testing is accessible for Pennsylvanians. As Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walmart and others offer testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, it has further allowed for Pennsylvanians to get tested close to home.

Adding these locations to those already offered by hospitals, health systems, FQHCs, health clinics and other locations significantly expands the testing network in the state.

More information about these testing sites and others, including a map of the sites available in Pennsylvania, are listed on the department’s website.

The department’s testing plan has remained adaptable. This includes the efforts to ensure everyone in a long-term care facility can be tested, work to ensure counties that currently do not have testing locations can receive them, and other efforts based on the latest data and science surrounding COVID-19.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.