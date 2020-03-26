Governor Wolf announces $50 million to help fight COVID-19 in PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that he expected to sign a bill to spend up to $50 million in transferred state funding to purchase medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.

“We need more beds, more ventilators, more personal protective equipment, and so much more and we need it as soon as possible because the virus is here,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am working to get this funding moving as quickly as I can. We need to do everything we can to support our front-line medical workers to protect them and ensure they have the equipment to care for patients. This funding is a step in the right direction.”

The governor says the funding will be used if there are insufficient funds available from the disaster proclamation “to buy medical equipment and supplies for health care entities to meet urgent patient and staff needs to address surge demand. Health care entities include hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services” according to the legislation – House Bill 1232.

“We must do everything we can to prevent an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from becoming ill at the same time,” Gov. Wolf said. “And that means we must continue to distance ourselves socially. Just as doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have their part to play in this battle, so do each of us. When we choose to stay home, we are thanking a medical professional.”

You can visit https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/ for the most up to date COVID-19 information in Pennsylvania.